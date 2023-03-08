Norfolk Southern to create training center in Ohio

“These commitments are the direct result of my conversations with Gov. DeWine and other leaders, all to better support our first responders and their communities,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. “First responders are often immediately on the scene of a rail incident and we want to ensure they have the knowledge and tools to work safely and effectively to protect the health and safety of their fellow citizens.”

The company is also expanding its Operation Awareness & Response program, which was created to connect first responders with information and training resources. This year, the OAR program will make four stops in Ohio to offer hands-on training, which includes a train with specially equipped classroom box cars and tank cars.

“Today’s commitment by Norfolk Southern is an important next step in the company’s commitment to make the citizens of Ohio and of East Palestine whole after the recent derailment, a commitment Ohio will continue to monitor closely,” DeWine said.

Norfolk Southern also has training on its AskRail mobile app.