No injuries in early morning train-vehicle collision in Clark County

Crews were still working to clear a railroad track near Old Mill Road and Wendover Street in Clark County shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, more than four hours after a train struck a vehicle on the tracks.
No injuries were reported.
The initial call came in at 4:51 a.m. Sunday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said.
The dispatcher could not say how the vehicle got on the tracks or whether a driver sought to drive past a track safety barrier.
“The vehicle was on the tracks before the train came through the intersection, and the driver was able to get out,” the dispatcher said.
A Clark County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher referred questions to the highway patrol.
The intersection is just west of the Springfield municipal border.
