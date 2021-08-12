No indication most Ohioans will need COVID booster shot, state health officials say

“In public health and in medicine broadly, we’re watching very closely the data to get the best indicator of whether or not boosters are needed,” he said Thursday. “Thus far, there have really not been indications that unless you fall into some very narrow categories where the [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] is actively examining the question for, most people you don’t need a booster.”

While the cases and hospitalizations are climbing, Dr. Steven Burdette of Miami Valley Hospital said patients are “almost exclusively unvaccinated.”