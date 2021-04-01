No April Fools: Snow falls in Ohio on the first day of April

Mother Nature made sure to get an April Fools prank in Thursday, with parts of Ohio getting snow.
Butler County, Cincinnati and Cleveland all reported snow late Thursday morning.
In the Cincinnati and Tri-State area, the pavement was warm enough to melt snow as it landed, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Around 10:30 a.m. the Ohio Department of Transportation reported a snow squall in the Cleveland and Northeast Ohio region, with reduced visibility on the roads. About 200 ODOT crews were plowing and treating roads in the region.
10:30AM: A very intense snow squall moving through the Cleveland area right now. We have more than 200 crews out. Please give them room to work and be extra alert for quickly changing conditions. pic.twitter.com/iWTUbvHLlB— Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) April 1, 2021
Unseasonably cold weather is forecasted for Thursday. Highs are expected to hit the mid to upper 30s, with scattered snow showers throughout the day, according to NWS.
Wind gusts up to 25 to 35 mph are also expected, but will start to decrease in the early evening. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 20s and could result in some communities reporting new record-low temperatures.