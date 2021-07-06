New Ohio law increases penalties for hazing following deaths at Ohio University, Bowling Green

“For decades, the culture of hazing has been accepted as something that is tolerated,” DeWine said. “This bill says that going forward, hazing in the state of Ohio is simply not tolerated.”

Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s Law, is named for Collin Wiant, an Ohio University freshman who died in 2018 following a ritual hazing. Earlier this year, Stone Foltz died from alcohol poisoning as a result of fraternity hazing at Bowling Green State University.