New Ohio law increases penalties for hazing following deaths at Ohio University, Bowling Green

With the parents of two Ohio college students who died in hazing-related events by his side, Gov. Mike DeWine signed a new law Tuesday that increases criminal penalties for hazing, includes forced consumption of alcohol or drugs in the definition of hazing, and widens the scope of who can be punished for participating in or permitting hazing.
“For decades, the culture of hazing has been accepted as something that is tolerated,” DeWine said. “This bill says that going forward, hazing in the state of Ohio is simply not tolerated.”
Senate Bill 126, also known as Collin’s Law, is named for Collin Wiant, an Ohio University freshman who died in 2018 following a ritual hazing. Earlier this year, Stone Foltz died from alcohol poisoning as a result of fraternity hazing at Bowling Green State University.
DeWine said both families turned their grief “into something very, very positive with the goal that no other families will suffer the horrible, horrible tragedy that they have suffered.”
Kathleen Wiant said her son always stood up for the underdog and the new Ohio legislation is a tribute to Collin’s values.
“Collin was a protector by nature,” she said. “I can think of no greater way to honor him than a law in his name designed for the sole purpose of protecting others.”
In addition to expanding the definition of hazing, the law which takes effect in 90 days, also increases the penalty from a fourth-degree misdemeanor to a second-degree misdemeanor. It also expands the number of officials required to report hazing. A violation that results in serious can result in a third-degree felony conviction, DeWine said.