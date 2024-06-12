New Indian restaurant opens in Huber Heights

Owner Parminder Bassi said they have had a good response from the community so far. Customer favorites include the Chicken Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken and Garlic Nan.

Credit: Robin McMacken Credit: Robin McMacken

The restaurant has a large menu of appetizers, breads, soups and specials with chicken, lamb, beef, seafood or rice. They also offer many vegetarian options.

There is a section on the menu featuring dinner specials that feed two. Dishes include Vegetarian or Non-Vegetarian Thali, Special Thali, Chole Bhature, Aloo Poori, Egg Curry or Egg Bhurji.

The restaurant has not started serving pizza just yet. Bassi said they are looking to add a pizza chef to their team after their original chef became ill.

Bassi previously owned several gas stations and convenience stores in the Dayton region. After Covid, he switched career paths and partnered with two family members to open the restaurant.

Bassi said they are working with the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce to set up a grand opening date.

MORE DETAILS

Dayton Daily News Reporter Robin McMacken checked out the restaurant with her family. They ordered a Vegetarian Platter featuring an assortment of vegetable pakoras, samosa, aloo tikki, paneer pakora and pappadam. She said the plain and garlic nan was great for dipping into sauces.

Credit: Robin McMacken Credit: Robin McMacken

Entrees ordered included the Channa Masala (chickpeas cooked with spinach in an onion and tomato curry), Paneer Tikka Masala (homemade cheese sauteed with fresh ginger, garlic, onion and tomato in a bright, creamy sauce) and Malai Kofta (vegetable balls cooked in a creamy nut sauce with fresh herbs and spices). All entrees were served with basmati rice. In terms of spiciness, they ordered a three on a scale of one to five. They shared a Mango Lassi that nicely offset the spiciness of their meal.

Tandoor India and Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for dine-in and carryout. Customers can also order food via DoorDash or Slice. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.