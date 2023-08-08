NEW DETAILS: Yellow Corp. bankruptcy affects 582 Dayton jobs

The bankruptcy of 99-year-old trucking company Yellow Corp. will affect nearly 600 Dayton-area jobs, according to new information from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The Nashville-based freight provider announced over the weekend that it had filed for Chapter 11 relief in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware.

“It is with profound disappointment that Yellow announces that it is closing after nearly 100 years in business,” Yellow Chief Executive Darren Hawkins said in a statement.

It is said to be largest trucking bankruptcy in U.S. history, and it has implications for thousands of jobs across the nation.

According to the state, 339 jobs are affected at one Dayton location, while 243 jobs are affected at another.

The state did not give addresses for the local work sites. A spokeswoman said the department was working to obtain additional details.

Yellow Corp. and its operating affiliates YRC Inc., USF Holland LLC, New Penn Motor Express LLC, and USF Reddaway, Inc. “have made the difficult decision to shut down their regular operations on July 30, 2023, permanently close, and permanently lay off and consequently terminate the employment of employees at all of their locations,” the company wrote to the state of Ohio in a WARN (Worker Adjustment Retraining Notice) Act notice.

The state recently posted the notice on its WARN web site. The state received the notice. Aug. 1.

“At this time, the company anticipates that the employment of up to approximately 22,000 employees at locations across the company in the United States will be terminated,” Yellow added in its letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Questions about the jobs impact were sent to two Teamsters union officials.