NEW DETAILS: Records detail Riverside homicide response, what led to capture

She added they saw Hannah the previous night and they had plans with him on Sunday.

About four hours later, Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, was in custody in Kentucky, the report states. Riverside police have called Brogan a person of interest, but the Huber Heights records obtained by this news organization label him as a suspect.

Credit: Logan County (Kentucky) Detention Center Credit: Logan County (Kentucky) Detention Center

Nearly a dozen Riverside safety personnel responded to the scene, according to the Huber Heights report. Three witnesses were listed and Brogan — who police said was the last person known to have contact with Hannah — was identified in that report as a “suspect.”

About 7:45 p.m., Monroe police indicated that Brogan attempted a burglary at a gun store and a warrant was filed, the Huber Heights records state. Authorities tracked Brogan to Kentucky, where he was between Bowling Green and Russellville.

About 9:30 p.m., contact was made with the Russellville police, and Logan County authorities indicated they had Brogan in custody shortly before 10 p.m., the report says. After he tried to run, authorities subdued Brogan with a Taser and a medic was called.

Brogan was later booked into the Logan County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 bond, Kentucky records show.

Aside from the officer assault charge, Brogan is also being held on disarming a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess, according to Kentucky records.

Montgomery County Municipal Court records show Brogan’s address in December 2021 as the Dundee home, but Kentucky booking records state his residency as Dayton.

Hannah — when in high school — earned national awards and recognition for an anti-bullying program that he and a classmate developed.

Hannah and his friend, Tyler Gregory, became known as the NoBull Guys for their program that began nearly a decade ago and was considered a pioneer for peer-led anti-bullying efforts. Hannah and Gregory traveled around the country to speak at schools about the effects of bullying.

“It’s the best feeling in the world, knowing that we’ve helped someone like that or knowing that we’ve changed the lives of bullies to be more aware or help open their eyes,” Hannah said in a 2013 Springfield News-Sun story.