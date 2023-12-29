BreakingNews
Police: Area woman checking on driver in distress dies after vehicle hits her, restaurant

NEW DETAILS: Preble County deputy crosses center line on curve; both drivers die

A Preble County Sheriff’s deputy who died in a Dec. 18 head-on, double-fatal crash was trying to catch up to a speeding driver when the cruiser crossed the center line on a curve, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Friday.

Deputy Joshua Isaac Hamilton, 34, of Eldorado, and Michael Eugene Gayhart II, 36, of West Elkton, died in the crash.

Video from Hamilton’s cruiser, a 2018 Ford Explorer, shows the deputy was headed north on state Route 503 approximately one minute before the deadly crash at 3:53 a.m. when an unidentified vehicle appears to speed when it passes him headed south, the patrol said.

“Deputy Hamilton turns around in a residential driveway and attempts to catch up to the southbound vehicle. A short time later, Deputy Hamilton’s cruiser goes left of center as he enters the curve just north of Ray Road, where the fatal crash occurred,” the patrol stated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Credit: Preble County Sheriff's Office

Hamilton had been with the sheriff’s office since May 2022. He worked in the Preble County Jail before he was promoted in June to road patrol. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and had served in the U.S. Navy Reserve, the sheriff’s office said.

