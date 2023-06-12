NEW DETAILS: NASIC says it has no record of a ‘Jonathan Grey’

A spokeswoman for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) said the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base center has no record of an employee known as “Jonathan Grey,” who was recently quoted in a news article outlining the claims of an Air Force veteran who said the federal government had spacecraft of non-human origin.
“Bottom line, I don’t know who Jonathan Grey is,” Michelle Martz, NASIC spokeswoman, said in an email to the Dayton Daily News Monday. “We have no record of him as an employee of NASIC.”
A recent story on TheDebrief.org reported assertions from David Charles Grusch, 36, an Air Force veteran who worked for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office.
Grusch said that in his time with the “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” task force — now known as the “All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office” — he was refused access to a government “crash retrieval program,” which news outlet NewsNation said “included spacecraft from quite a number of other species.”
“The UAP task force was refused access to a broad crash retrieval program. These are retrieving non-human-origin technical vehicles — call it ‘space craft,’ if you will — vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch told NewsNation in a recent interview.
A story on TheDebrief.org, written by Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal, quoted Grey in support of Grusch’s assertions, saying, “Jonathan Grey, the intelligence officer specializing in UAP analysis at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, is speaking publicly for the first time, identified here under the identity he uses inside the agency.”
Grey is also quoted in the piece as saying, “The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone.”
“It’s challenging to assess Grey’s claims without knowing who he is, where he works, or to which programs he’s referring,” Martz told the Dayton Daily News. “What I can confirm is NASIC’s role in the discovery and characterization of air, space, missile, and cyber threats to enable full-spectrum multi-domain operations, drive weapon system acquisition, and inform national defense policy.”
She added: “With regard to unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAPs, NASIC supports the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office by providing, upon request, rigorous scientific and technical analysis. For security reasons, I can’t get into the specifics of that analysis or our findings.”
Messages for Kean were left on her Facebook page and sent to the media representative of Penguin Random House, LLC, which published her 2010 book, “UFOs: Generals, Pilots and Government Officials Go On the Record.” A message for Blumenthal was sent to him on his web site.
About the Author