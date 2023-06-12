NEW DETAILS: NASIC says it has no record of a ‘Jonathan Grey’

A story on TheDebrief.org, written by Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal, quoted Grey in support of Grusch’s assertions, saying, “Jonathan Grey, the intelligence officer specializing in UAP analysis at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, is speaking publicly for the first time, identified here under the identity he uses inside the agency.”

Grey is also quoted in the piece as saying, “The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone.”

“It’s challenging to assess Grey’s claims without knowing who he is, where he works, or to which programs he’s referring,” Martz told the Dayton Daily News. “What I can confirm is NASIC’s role in the discovery and characterization of air, space, missile, and cyber threats to enable full-spectrum multi-domain operations, drive weapon system acquisition, and inform national defense policy.”

She added: “With regard to unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAPs, NASIC supports the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office by providing, upon request, rigorous scientific and technical analysis. For security reasons, I can’t get into the specifics of that analysis or our findings.”

