NEW DETAILS: Body recovered from river ID’d as 7-year-old Lucas Rosales

Multiple police and fire departments and search organizations have spent hundreds of hours searching hundreds of acres of land and water from the Mad and Great Miami rivers in Dayton down to West Carrollton over the past two weeks.

Multiple boats, thermal imaging devices, underwater and aerial drones, SONAR devices and K-9 teams were among resources used. Teams also drained a pond and installed a temporary dam on the Mad River to help in the recovery of Lucas.

Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, a 911 caller reported finding a body in the Great Miami River near West Riverview and West Monument avenues downtown. Dayton police and fire crews responded and recovered the body determined to be a juvenile boy.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday confirmed the boy was Lucas, and that his cause and manner of death remain pending.

Dayton police said no foul play was suspected. The family has been cooperating and was involved in the searches for Lucas.

Before Lucas went missing, his father and sister, Agustin Rosales and Da’najiah Wakefield, said they warned Lucas to back up from the water and told him it was dangerous. He left them to join other family members so he wouldn’t scare the fish, they said.

His mother, Amanda Rosales, said May 2 while she was with search crews at Eastwood MetroPark that she wouldn’t wish that experience on anyone.

“You sit here waiting for him to come running out or something, or for someone to tell you that they found him,” she said. “When you’re just sitting here for hours upon hours and nobody’s found him yet, it’s just torture.”