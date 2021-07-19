New commander takes helm at 711th Human Performance Wing

Seventeen Navy sailors were killed and nearly 40 injured in that attack.

“The crucible of conflict, or some kind of difficult challenge, brings a team together like no other,” Pringle said.

Pringle recounted highlights of Andrus’ nearly 33-year Air Force career, including his command roles. “You’re getting a great advisor, a great strategic thinker and a great leader in Brig. Gen. Andrus,” she told listeners at the museum.

Andrus called the 711th an “operational powerhouse” that is “well known across the globe.”

“I’ve been awed and amazed by this organization my entire career,” he said.

The wing’s mission is to assure and maintain an Air Force advantage in air, space and cyberspace by pushing human performance. The organization is made up of two mission units — the Airman Systems Directorate and the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.

“This is an organization that educates and answers questions — that’s basically the mission,” he said.

Major General Heather l. Pringle turns over command of the Air Force Reseach Laboratory's (AFRL) 711TH Human Performance Wing to Brigadier General John R. Andrus, Monday July, 19, 2021 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Andrus comes to the wing from U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, where he was the command surgeon, responsible for patient movement operations and served as senior medical advisor to the U.S. Transportation Command commander, the Air Force said.

The one-star general, who entered the Air Force in 1988 through the Uniformed Services University, is a chief flight surgeon with more than 900 hours, primarily in C-130E, C-9A, C-17A,C-5A and T-1A aircraft.

The wing was formed and found a home at Wright-Patterson as result of the 2005 BRAC or Base Realignment and Closure Process. As a result of that BRAC, the School of Aerospace Medicine moved from Brooks City-Base in San Antonio to Wright-Patterson in 2011.

Brigadier General John R. Andrus, addresses attendees after assuming command of the Air Force Reseach Laboratory's (AFRL) 711TH Human Performance Wing Monday July, 19, 2021 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Air Force leaders wanted to integrate multiple human performance-related elements into a single unit. Today, the wing has nearly 2,000 personnel.

Last August, Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder assumed command of the wing during a virtual change of command ceremony, also at Wright-Patterson.

Ryder became commander of the 59th Medical Wing and market director, San Antonio Military Health System, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and chief of the Air Force Nurse Corps.