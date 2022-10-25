New Carlisle man ID’d in fatal wrong-way crash in Riverside

The identity of a New Carlisle man who died following a wrong-way crash on state Route 4 in Riverside last week has been released.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Elifas Lopez-Rivera.
Around 10:26 p.m. on Oct. 16, troopers were dispatch to state Route 4 on a report of a three-vehicle crash. Lopez-Rivera was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion the wrong way on state Route 4 North when the car crashed into a 2018 Jeep Renegade, causing the Jeep to spin into the median and overturn, according to a crash report filed by OSHP.
The impact of the crash reportedly caused the Ford to spin into the path of a 2020 Subaru Forester, which then hit the Ford. The Ford went off the right side of the road and caught on fire, according to the report. The Subaru also went off the right side of the road.
Lopez-Rivera was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to OSHP. The driver of the Jeep was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the Subaru was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
State Route 4 North was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was cleared.
In addition to OSHP, Riverside fire and police, Dayton fire and police, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department, Five Rivers MetroParks police and the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the scene.
