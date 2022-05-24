New bill would let departing service members take clearances with them

“Wright-Patterson Air Force Base certainly has a huge amount of individuals who are working in the classified space,” Turner said. “This asset really is a national asset.”

“American businesses of all sizes are still facing workforce shortages, and that certainly includes defense and intelligence contractors,” Bice said in a release.

She said the bill would “allow those departing military service to transition smoothly and effectively into the private sector.

“At a time when we are seeing increased military aggression from our adversaries, we must take every step to maintain our military advantage and preparedness,” she said.

