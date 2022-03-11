AFRL YouTube video illustrates space patrol vision

The technology will stretch well beyond thousands of government and private satellites.

“The debris environment in that area is poorly understood and would benefit from a system like CHPS,” Capt. David Buehler, CHPS program manager, said in 2020.

A lot of “space domain awareness” today is conducted with sensors on the ground. One concern: The moon is so bright, it can be next to impossible to see satellites around the moon from Earth, said the director of the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate, Col. Eric Felt.

And those satellites must be seen if the United States is to return to the moon.

“I need to have some technologies to be ready to do that,” Felt said in a 2020 interview.

Space.com has reported that AFRL will issue a request for prototype proposals by the end of March, followed by a contract this summer.

