Here are the new attractions coming to Kings Island in 2023
Nestlé recalls cookie dough for potential plastic pieces

1 hour ago

Nestlé USA announced a voluntary recall for ready-to-bake cookie dough due to potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The recall is for the Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling, according to the company. No other products are impacted by the recall.

“While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” read a statement on Nestle USA’s website.

The recalled cookie dough was produced between June and September 2022 and distributed across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The cookie dough has a UPC code of 050000429912, according to the company.

Customers who purchased the cookie dough should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. Customers should not bake or eat the recalled cookie dough.

Anyone with questions can call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nestlé USA is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall.

