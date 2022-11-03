Nearly finished Marathon gas station sits empty 2 years later; owner works with ODOT

Pap Oil Co. LLC purchased the property, located at 12040 W. National Road, for $285,000 in February of 2020, according to a copy of the property transfer on the Clark County Auditor’s website. Takhar said construction began that summer.

Alex Dietz, economic development specialist for Clark County, said that Pap Oil Co. LLC had received all of the required county building and zoning permits up to this point, but that additional certificates will be necessary to be fully operational.

“Before (Takhar) can be granted his certificate of occupancy for the commercial structure, there are some things he will need to complete, (including) electrical and gas line permitting items,” Dietz said. “He has not contacted our department regarding those things since the last (on-site) inspection, which was over a year ago.”

Building projects typically require inspections to be completed at each stage of construction in order for required permits to be granted, Dietz said, meaning an inspection will have to take place in order for gas and electrical work to continue at the Bethel Twp. site. As of Tuesday, no such inspections have been requested or applied for by Pap Oil Co. LLC.

Dietz said county officials are aware that Takhar had been working with ODOT to resolve the permitting issues, but are puzzled as to what is causing the ongoing delay. Dietz said he has made several recent attempts to contact Takhar by phone, all of which have been unsuccessful.

“Ultimately, we just want to help him if there’s an issue he’s facing,” Dietz said.

Takhar said this week that he could not provide an updated timeline or estimate for completion of the project.

Vacant properties

This story is part of the Dayton Daily News’ ongoing effort to update readers about the status of long-vacant properties or stalled developments in their communities.