Student loan provider settles for $1.85 billion over allegations of predatory practices

Ohio will receive $5.3 million in restitution payments, which will be shared among more than 19,800 federal loan borrowers impacted by Navient between 2009 and 2017, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. More than 3,500 borrowers in the state will receive a combined $81.8 million in canceled private loan debt.

“This settlement puts money back into the pockets of borrowers struggling to pay for college,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “It’s also an important reminder for corporations that there are consequences for prioritizing profits over the public’s best interest.”