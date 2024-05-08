Multiple storm surveys planned for Miami Valley after Tuesday storms

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has multiple storm surveys scheduled for the Miami Valley Wednesday after strong winds, heavy rains and thunderstorms moved through the region Tuesday.

Three storm surveys are planned — one in Warren County, one in Butler County and Franklin County, Indiana, and one in Darke and Mercer counties.

Final assessments will be released as they’re available. We will update this story as details are released.

Multiple weather alerts were issued in the region Tuesday, including at least a dozen Tornado Warnings as well as multiple Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood warnings.

Damaging winds knocked down tree limbs and power lines, resulting in thousands of people losing power. At one point more than 12,000 people were without power, with most of the outages in Butler, Darke and Warren counties.

