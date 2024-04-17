Motorcyclist killed in Dayton semi crash ID’d

A 2017 Timpte semi driven by 62-year-old Mark B. Haerr of Urbana Twp. in Clark County was headed east on Needmore Road when at about 1:40 p.m. turned into a private drive Kittyhawk, near the Brentlinger Drive intersection, and into the path of a 2000 Harley-Davison Low Rider driven by Ernst, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report filed Friday.

The impact ejected Ernst from the motorcycle and then he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 64-year-old Kettering man, the report stated.

Ernst was pronounced dead at the scene,

There were no other injuries reported.

The crash closed Needmore Road between Hollywood Boulevard and Webster Street, Dayton police posted on social media. The road reopened by about 5 p.m.

Explore At least 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Beavercreek