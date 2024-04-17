Motorcyclist killed in Dayton semi crash ID’d

Local News
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

A 65-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash involving a semitrailer in Dayton Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

Benjamin Alvin Ernst of Dayton was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

A 2017 Timpte semi driven by 62-year-old Mark B. Haerr of Urbana Twp. in Clark County was headed east on Needmore Road when at about 1:40 p.m. turned into a private drive Kittyhawk, near the Brentlinger Drive intersection, and into the path of a 2000 Harley-Davison Low Rider driven by Ernst, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report filed Friday.

The impact ejected Ernst from the motorcycle and then he was struck by a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 64-year-old Kettering man, the report stated.

Ernst was pronounced dead at the scene,

There were no other injuries reported.

The crash closed Needmore Road between Hollywood Boulevard and Webster Street, Dayton police posted on social media. The road reopened by about 5 p.m.

ExploreAt least 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Beavercreek
In Other News
1
Court rules in Ohio Renaissance Festival village detachment request
2
Area county among highest in open ethics probes as Ethics Commission...
3
Ohio leads nation in tornadoes to start 2024
4
Winter Guard top finishers included Dayton-area teams, groups from...
5
Area state rep introduces bill for third time to protect domestic...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top