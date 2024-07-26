Motorcyclist who dies in crash with semi on US 35 in Greene County ID’d

The crash, involving the motorcycle and a semitractor-trailer, was reported at 2:34 a.m. on U.S. 35 between South Orchard Lane and Trebein Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed the Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed east on U.S. 35 when it hit the back of a 2016 Freightliner. The motorcycle fell onto its side and hit the concrete barrier in the median before coming to a stop.

Saulnier died from injuries at the scene, according to OSHP. The driver of the semi, a 36-year-old Chicago man, was not injured.

The crash closed U.S. 35 East as crews investigated and worked to clear the scene. It reopened just after 7 a.m.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Beavercreek Twp. police, Ohio Department of Transportation, Greene County Coroner’s Office, Hollis Towing and Sandy’s Towing assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Xenia post of the OSHP.