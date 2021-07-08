More than a dozen area brides complain to Ohio AG they were left scrambling for wedding flowers

One complainant, who filed with the Attorney General’s Office at the end of last month, said that she talked to a saleswoman all the way up to the morning before her wedding and even confirmed the time of arrival for her wedding day.

“The next day she never showed, never delivered my product, and I still haven’t heard from her or received my refund,” the complaint says. “She never officially cancelled, just completely didn’t show up at all or notify us she was not coming.”

The most recent complaint to the Attorney General’s Office was reported Tuesday. In it, a person says that a contract between the couple and the business was agreed to in November 2020 for a wedding in June. But the day before the wedding, they were contacted that the flowers wouldn’t be showing up.

They wrote that they were able to get another florist, but haven’t been able to get their refund.