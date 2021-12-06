More than 4,000 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio for 3rd straight day

COVID has increased 11% in the last week and 53% in the past three weeks in the state’s hospitals. In ICUs, the virus is up 9% in the past week and 35% in the last three weeks. Compared to 60 days ago, COVID increased 24% in Ohio’s hospitals and 15% in its ICUs, according to OHA.

The state recorded 177 hospitalizations and 14 ICU admissions in the last day, according to ODH. Ohio’s 21-day average is 262 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions a day.

ODH reported 4,922 cases on Monday. It’s the first time since Nov. 28 that the state has recorded fewer than 5,000 cases a day.

Ohio is averaging 6,072 cases a day in the last three weeks and 7,493 cases a day in the last week.

According to preliminary data from the state health department, all of the PCR samples Ohio conducted genomic sequencing on from Nov. 5-20 were attributed to the delta variant.

Ohio is able to use genomic sequencing on PCR COVID-19 tests to determine which variants are in the state. There must be enough of the sample left over from testing and a high viral load for the state to be able to sequence the sample. Results can take about three or four weeks.

From Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, 99.48% of the samples sequenced were attributed to the delta variant, according to ODH. The remaining 0.52% was classified as other. Ohio classifies variants that are not a variant of interest, concern or high consequence as other.

A variant of high consequence is the highest level of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classification and a variant of interest is the lowest, according to ODH.

As of Monday, 6.81 million Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 58.25% of residents, including 68.78% of adults and 61.97% of those 5 and older, have received at least one shot.

More than 6.25 million residents have completed the shot, attributing to about 53.5% of Ohio’s population. More than 64% of adult Ohioans and 56.84% of those 5 and older have finished the vaccine, according to ODH.

Nearly 1.875 millions Ohioans have received an additional dose of the COVID vaccine.