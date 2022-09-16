More than 40 students in region named National Merit Semifinalists

A total of 43 students from 21 local high schools have been recognized with the National Merit semifinalist distinction, after scoring among the best of all students who took the Preliminary SAT exam in fall 2021.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
There are 16,000 semifinalists across the country. From these, 15,000 will advance to National Merit Finalists and will be notified in February.
The National Merit organization emphasizes each year that these student honors recognize the excellence of individual students, not the quality or effectiveness of a school’s education system.
The PSAT/NMSQT for this upcoming year, which is for the graduating class of 2024, will be offered on: Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 15. An alternative date is Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Here’s the list of the National Merit Semifinalists locally:
BEAVERCREEK H.S.
Cindy L. An
Ryan R. Ju
BELLBROOK H.S.
Samantha G. Goodwin
Nikhil Mall
BENJAMIN LOGAN H.S.
Isaac A. Napier
CARROLL H.S.
Meredith B. Sanders
CENTERVILLE H.S.
Jeremy P. Eatough
Arjun R. Kurup
Wonjoo Lee
Eric J. Li
Sanjana Reddy-Ranamalla
Shreya A. Singh
CHAMINADE JULIENNE H.S.
Nathan J. Teague
CLINTON-MASSIE H.S.
Luke W. Goodwin
DAYTON CHRISTIAN H.S.
Kyle M. Bettencourt
DAYTON REGIONAL STEM SCHOOL
Leonard Orlando
KETTERING FAIRMONT H.S.
Samuel T. Waid
LEBANON H.S.
Ava J. Repka
MIAMISBURG H.S.
Andrew B. Markworth
MIAMI VALLEY SCHOOL
Srilekha P. Choudary
Andrew P. Holzinger
Dhruv Sadhu
OAKWOOD H.S.
Grace C. Bauer
Isabella G. Butler
Kathleen E. Butler
Austin J. Choi
Camdyn A. Greear
Maxwell A. McCloskey
Lillian Oehlers
Michael P. Ritschel
Jude R. Schauer
Alex Q. Zhang
SPRINGBORO H.S.
Anna K. Barker
Samuel J. Langer
Shawn A. Syed
SPRINGFIELD EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Chance E. Fitzgerald
SPRING VALLEY ACADEMY
Rebekah A. Shull
STIVERS SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS
Nicole M. Futoryansky
TIPP CITY BETHEL H.S.
Bennett A. Moore
TROY H.S.
Luke D. Huber
Savannah F. Swanson
WAYNESVILLE H.S.
Grant J. Kazmierski
