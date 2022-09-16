BreakingNews
Clark County teachers making a difference in the classroom
springfield-news-sun logo
X

More than 40 students in region named National Merit Semifinalists

Students earn National Merit recognition for posting the highest scores on the Preliminary SAT exam.

Combined ShapeCaption
Students earn National Merit recognition for posting the highest scores on the Preliminary SAT exam.

Local News
By
20 minutes ago

A total of 43 students from 21 local high schools have been recognized with the National Merit semifinalist distinction, after scoring among the best of all students who took the Preliminary SAT exam in fall 2021.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

There are 16,000 semifinalists across the country. From these, 15,000 will advance to National Merit Finalists and will be notified in February.

The National Merit organization emphasizes each year that these student honors recognize the excellence of individual students, not the quality or effectiveness of a school’s education system.

ExploreLast year's list: Students from 21 local schools win National Merit honor

The PSAT/NMSQT for this upcoming year, which is for the graduating class of 2024, will be offered on: Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 15. An alternative date is Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Here’s the list of the National Merit Semifinalists locally:

BEAVERCREEK H.S.

Cindy L. An

Ryan R. Ju

BELLBROOK H.S.

Samantha G. Goodwin

Nikhil Mall

BENJAMIN LOGAN H.S.

Isaac A. Napier

CARROLL H.S.

Meredith B. Sanders

CENTERVILLE H.S.

Jeremy P. Eatough

Arjun R. Kurup

Wonjoo Lee

Eric J. Li

Sanjana Reddy-Ranamalla

Shreya A. Singh

CHAMINADE JULIENNE H.S.

Nathan J. Teague

CLINTON-MASSIE H.S.

Luke W. Goodwin

DAYTON CHRISTIAN H.S.

Kyle M. Bettencourt

DAYTON REGIONAL STEM SCHOOL

Leonard Orlando

KETTERING FAIRMONT H.S.

Samuel T. Waid

LEBANON H.S.

Ava J. Repka

MIAMISBURG H.S.

Andrew B. Markworth

MIAMI VALLEY SCHOOL

Srilekha P. Choudary

Andrew P. Holzinger

Dhruv Sadhu

OAKWOOD H.S.

Grace C. Bauer

Isabella G. Butler

Kathleen E. Butler

Austin J. Choi

Camdyn A. Greear

Maxwell A. McCloskey

Lillian Oehlers

Michael P. Ritschel

Jude R. Schauer

Alex Q. Zhang

SPRINGBORO H.S.

Anna K. Barker

Samuel J. Langer

Shawn A. Syed

SPRINGFIELD EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Chance E. Fitzgerald

SPRING VALLEY ACADEMY

Rebekah A. Shull

STIVERS SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS

Nicole M. Futoryansky

TIPP CITY BETHEL H.S.

Bennett A. Moore

TROY H.S.

Luke D. Huber

Savannah F. Swanson

WAYNESVILLE H.S.

Grant J. Kazmierski

In Other News
1
Road closures, gate changes set for Air Force Marathon
2
Timeline: Dayton’s history with the Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air...
3
Report: Kroger eyes possibility of Ohio employee strike
4
How to get to the Air Force Marathon
5
Air Force Museum history at 99 years: From McCook Field hangar to...

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top