More than 3.5 million people receive first COVID vaccine in Ohio

More than 3.5 million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,075,856 have received two doses as of Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health
Just over 30% of the state’s population have started the vaccine, including more than 70% of residents ages 70 and older. Nearly 18% of Ohioans have finished the vaccination.
Starting next week, Ohio will offer COVID vaccinations on college campuses in hopes of boosting vaccination rates.
By administering the vaccine on campus, Ohio hopes to reach more students before they return home for the summer break.
The state is also going to work with businesses, labor unions and other organizations to provide vaccinations at work locations.
“We think this will increase the percentage of those who choose to be vaccinated,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday.
On Friday, Ohio’s daily coronavirus cases dipped below 2,000 again as the state reported 1,677 cases.
After seeing a decline in recent months, cases have started to increase in the state again. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 1,666 daily cases. The state has reported more than 2,000 cases three times in the last eight days.
Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 1,021,718 total cases.