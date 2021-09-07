More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients reported in Ohio hospitals

Coronavirus accounts for 11.2% of Ohio’s hospital beds and 18.15% of ICU beds, according to ODH. The state has 26.7% of hospital beds and 25.42% of ICU beds available.

In the last day, Ohio recorded 241 hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions. The state’s 21-day average is 162 hospitalizations a day and 16 ICU admissions a day.

After dropping below 4,000 daily cases for the first time in a week on Labor, Ohio reported 4,876 cases Tuesday.

It’s slightly above Ohio’s 21-day average of 4,629 cases. In the last week, Ohio averaged 5,728 cases a day.

Ohio reported 73 deaths Tuesday, bringing its total to 21,020, according to ODH.

Death data can fluctuate because states do not regularly report death certificates to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. The day a death is reported doesn’t reflect the day the death occurred.

More than 61% of Ohioans 12 and older and 63.48% of adults have started the COVID-19 vaccine. About 56.5% of those 12 and older and 58.98% of adults have finished it, according to ODH.