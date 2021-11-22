springfield-news-sun logo
More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ohio for 4th day in a row

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
16 minutes ago

More than 3,000 patients hospitalized in Ohio have COVID-19, according to the state health department. It’s the fourth day in a row the state’s COVID inpatients surpassed 3,000.

On Monday, 3,192 coronavirus were hospitalized in the state, accounting for 12.3% of Ohio’s hospital beds. Of those hospitalized patients, 864 are in ICUs and 534 are on ventilators, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

One in six patients in the state’s hospitals have coronavirus and one in four in the ICUs are COVID positive, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. The last time Ohio surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 patients was Oct. 18.

After a decline in hospitalizations throughout October, Ohio is seeing an increase of COVID patients in its hospitals again.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 16% in the last week and 36% in the last three weeks. Hospitalizations are down 14% compared to 60 ages ago, according to OHA. ICU admissions are up 9% in the last week and 26% in the last three weeks. They’ve decreased by 16% in the last 60 days.

On Monday ODH reported 187 daily hospitalizations and 24 ICU admissions. The state’s 21-day average is 206 hospitalizations a day and 20 ICU admissions a day.

Ohio recorded 4,370 cases in the last day. It’s averaging 4,736 cases in the past three weeks and 5,546 in the past week.

More than 57% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19, including 67.91% of adults and 60.85% of people ages 5 and older.

Of those ages 5 to 11, 110,787 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, accounting for 11.11% of that age group.

Statewide, 52.48% have finished the vaccine, including 63.4% of adults and 55.78% of Ohioans 5 and older, according to ODH.

Kristen Spicker
