More than 1,000 COVID patients hospitalized for 6th day in a row in Ohio

The state reported 1,871 daily cases Tuesday, slightly above Ohio’s 21-day average of 1,742 cases a day.

Just under 3,000 cases were reported between Sunday and Monday. The COVID dashboards were not updated on Sunday due to the Easter holiday.

Since the pandemic began, Ohio has recorded 1,028,800 total cases.

The state also reported 98 deaths Tuesday for a total of 18,741 since the start of the pandemic. ODH now updates death data twice a week.

Nearly a third of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

About 3.75 million people in the state have received their first shot, with 2,223,514 people finishing the vaccination.

On Monday, ODH Director Stephanie McCloud signed a public health order focusing on mask wearing, social distancing and public gatherings. The order consolidated multiple previous health order.

McCloud said more information should be available today on proms, graduations and festivals.