More information on Vax-2-School scholarship campaign to come today

There will be five $100,000 scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships. The program is being funded through federal COVID-19 relief appropriations. The scholarship winners will be announced starting the week of Oct. 11.

The scholarships can be applied to a four-year or two-year college or university, graduate school, trade school or job training. The state included residents ages 12 to 25 to account for non-traditional students, DeWine said.

The governor also noted that age group has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

“We know that eligible younger Ohioans have far lower vaccination rates,” DeWine said. “This age group has the most room to grow in terms of getting vaccinated.”

