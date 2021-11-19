Military retirees to get biggest pay increase in nearly 40 years

Survivors who are eligible for the Special Survivor Indemnity Allowance (SSIA) will also receive an increase to their SSIA payments that reflects this 5.9 percent adjustment, the DOD said. The maximum amount of SSIA payable will be $346 beginning in January, although some survivors may receive less in SSIA as the Department of Defense continues to implement a phased reduction in the Survivor Benefit Plan, the department said.

Caption Ohio is home to nearly 50,000 military retirees who receive pensions. Many of them worked at Air Force Materiel Command, based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. TY GREENLEES/STAFF

These cost of living adjustments are calculated based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the four quarters ending with the third calendar quarter of 2021 (July, August, and September 2021), and generally go into effect for all pay received beginning in January 2022, the DOD said.

Retired U.S. Navy officer John Wells, chairman of the Military-Veterans Advocacy organization, said his group has been tracking the issue.

Wells, a retired Navy commander (equivalent to a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force), welcomed the increase, but he also said: “I think it’s all they can do right now with inflation going up as fast it’s going up.”

Inflation hurts military retirees, who are on fixed incomes, perhaps more than others, he said. He questioned whether the government can keep pace with it.

“If inflation keeps generating, will they be keeping up with inflation?” he asked. “In the past, they have not.”

The complete list of updates to military retired and retainer pay, and survivor annuities, allowances, and premiums can be found at https://militarypay.defense.gov/Pay/Retirement/Cola.aspx.