Miami Valley Hospital official to join Ohio’s COVID update today

A Miami Valley Hospital official will be part of a press conference updating Ohioans on COVID-19′s impact on the state today.
Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Health, will join Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff during the 11 a.m. press conference. Ohio National Guard Major General John C. Harris, Jr. and Cleveland Clinic Medical Director for Medical Operations Dr. Alice Kim are also scheduled to speak during the update.
The public can watch the press conference live on YouTube.
While hospitalizations are starting to decrease in Ohio, Dayton Children’s Hospital is caring for a record number of COVID patients. Last week, the hospital had 63 patients with coronavirus, with 19 of them in the PICU, according to Dayton Children’s.
Only four of the patients admitted for COVID were vaccinated.
Miami Valley Hospital is one of the facilities across the state receiving support from the Ohio National Guard as hospitals work to deal with staffing shortages amid the omicron surge.
Guard members arrived at the hospital on Dec. 30 for orientation ad have been helping with food service, patient transport, environmental services and other non-clinical duties. It’s not clear how long the National Guard will be deployed at the hospital.
About the Author