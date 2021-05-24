Miami County among top in state with vaccination rate increase since Vax-a-Million announced

Overall, the state had a 16% increase in the days following the Vax-a-Million campaign’s announcement on May 12 when compared to the days leading up to the governor’s statewide address.

The 10 Ohio counties with the highest increase in vaccination rates include the following:

Athens County: 144% Harrison County: 143% Morgan County: 138% Seneca County: 138% Wyandot County: 129% Miami County: 129% Gallia County: 119% Lawrence County: 113% Fayette County: 113% Ross County: 107%

When asked if other factors could be driving the increase in vaccination rates DeWine said before the campaign announced the rate was decreasing.

“We were going down and we’d been going down,” he said. “We knew that for us to really get out of this pandemic and to move forward we needed to have more people vaccinated.”

DeWine added that he’s “more than happy” with the reversal in the trend and that the state is seeing an increase in vaccinations among all demographics.

“Having more people vaccinated really allows us to get back to normal,” the governor said.