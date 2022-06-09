Meijer Distribution Center: No workers hurt as tornado struck Tipp City; most of complex running today

A suspected tornado caused major damage to a Meijer center and several other sites in Miami County. At the Meijer facility off South County Road 25A in Tipp City, the roof and back wall on the northwest corner of one building collapsed.

“The damage from the storm affected one building in our complex,” Meijer spokesman Frank J. Guglielmi told this news outlet in an email. “I don’t have the number of team members who were in that specific building, but all team members in the complex were accounted for last night and there were no injuries.”