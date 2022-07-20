Mega Millions jackpot $630M for Friday drawing

It’s the fifth largest jackpot in the multi-state lottery game’s history, and is only the fifth time the jackpot has exceeded $600 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Explore Miami Valley Gaming unveils two new restaurants

The cash payout is nearly $360 million after no ticket matched all six numbers for the past 27 drawings. Drawings are held twice weekly, at 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.