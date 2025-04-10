Mayflower - The Encore is ‘a little dash of Las Vegas in downtown Troy’

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Martin is the owner of Busted Brick Realty, LLC and Village Vantage. Under the umbrella of Village Vantage, Martin and his partners own and operate the venue as of Jan. 1.

He previously was the landlord.

“Probably the biggest change is we’ve really been working on approachability,” Martin said. “I wanted anybody to be able to walk in the door and feel welcome.”

Investing in his community

Martin grew up in West Milton. He graduated from Milton Union High School in 2014 and attended Indiana University to play football and study criminal justice.

In 2019, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins, now known as the Washington Commanders.

He was there until the beginning of the 2021 season when he was waived and claimed by the New York Giants. Martin spent the last 14 weeks of the 2021 season and half of the next offseason with the Giants before returning to the Commanders.

He spent the 2022 season and the following offseason with them before signing with the Cleveland Browns. Martin was with the Browns until week one of the 2023 season.

Martin and his wife, Bailey, had bought a house in Arcanum and were spending more time back in the area. In the spring of 2022, they started talking about what life would look like after football.

“We knew it was time to make an investment back home and figure out what’s next,” Martin said.

The change in ownership

He recalled seeing the property at 9 W. Main St. for sale online and remembered going to a couple movies there as a kid.

The Mayflower started out as a theater in the 1920s and at one point housed up to four theaters. It also served as an arts center prior to renovations.

Instead of being an owner operator, Martin worked with Anthony Scott, the founder of A.M. Scott Distillery, to bring the space back to life.

“One of the big things that I stood firmly on is that we were going to keep the original stage and that this space was going to be used in some capacity for entertainment and community engagement,” Martin said. “My whole thought process was creating a space that the community has fun in and can frequent.”

A.M. Scott Distillery, a spirits company located at 214 S. Mulberry St. in Troy, opened The Mayflower in May 2024.

Towards the end of the year, A.M. Scott Distillery decided to shift focus to its core revenue stream of manufacturing and distribution.

“A.M. Scott Distillery and its team has thoroughly enjoyed its partnership with Martin and being an integral part of the Mayflowers development,” Scott said. “We now look forward to our primary focus of creating and distributing quality spirits.”

Martin was then left to decide whether they would sell the building, find a new tenant or own and operate the space.

Ultimately, he decided to become an owner operator because he felt like there was so much value in the space.

It’s now known as Mayflower — The Encore.

Creating an inclusive space

In an effort to make the venue more approachable, the Mayflower no longer has a dress code and is now open for those 18 and over.

“There’s no changing the fact that it’s a higher-end establishment — the furnishings, the finishes, the atmosphere," Martin said. “I still think there’s a lot of things that can be done to make it much more approachable and welcoming.”

Subtle changes are continuing, but one thing they’ve changed is the food and drink menu.

Instead of mainly offering sharables, the venue has several entree options from short ribs, chicken and waffles and a burger to steak frites, risotto, blackened salmon and pesto gnocchi. Prices range from $22-$34.

Martin described the menu as “elevated casual.”

The drink menu features a long list of craft cocktails, beers, wines and spirits. A favorite cocktail is the Strawberry Fields featuring vodka, strawberry, honey melon, lemon, mint and orange bitters.

“We’re going down a path where the events and the entertainment kind of reign supreme and then we’ve got just incredible food and great drinks to go along with that,” Martin said.

Entertainment is key

The venue has also added a projector screen in the cocktail lounge, family friendly nights and new entertainment.

Almost every Friday and Saturday, the venue will feature a band. They’re also prioritizing comedy shows, karaoke and sing-o.

“I feel like there’s a big hole in this tier of entertainment venue,” Martin said. “Let’s just give people a place that they can show up to and have a lot of fun at.”

Upcoming events with tickets available online include:

Comedian Brian Swinehart at 7 p.m. April 16

The Wizard of Oz - Presented by the Dayton Dinner Theater at 6 p.m. April 17

Live Podcast @ Mayflower at 4 p.m. April 19

Dueling Pianos with Ebony & Ivories at 6:30 p.m. May 7

Mark Paul - An Evening of Baseball Comedy at 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 10

Coming soon

As soon as the weather breaks, the Mayflower will once again serve DORA drinks out of the original theater’s ticket booth.

They are in the midst of finishing a rooftop bar. This should open at some point this summer, Martin said.

“From up on the rooftop, you can see all of downtown,” Martin said. “I’m biased, but it’s a pretty sweet view.”

The Mayflower is also planning to have their own products such as a single barrel bourbon and a vodka line available behind the bar and for retail. Martin said they should have a couple products out later this year.

“When we were trying to figure out how we were going to navigate (the change in ownership), we ultimately decided that, hey, the equipment’s already here to become a legal distillery, so let’s journey down that path.”

Products will be made under the name Honest Pour Distilling.

What to expect at Troy Provisions

For those that are familiar with the Mayflower, Provisions Co., a gift shop located next door at 11 W. Main St., has been rebranded to Troy Provisions.

“Provisions was a brand that I founded in 2019, and it was a way for me to get back to creating actual items and products that people could purchase,” said Jess Nielsen, vice president of design and experience at the Mayflower. “It was all about celebrating the history of innovation in the state of Ohio.”

Nielsen grew up in Auglaize County and graduated from New Knoxville High School in 2007. She went on to get a bachelor’s of fine arts in interior architecture from the Columbus College of Art and Design in 2011.

She has worked for several design firms focusing on hospitality, restaurants and retail and now has her own, Olivine Design Studio.

Customers can expect a collection of products made by local purveyors and artists. 90 percent of makers are from Miami County, Nielsen said.

From local honey, maple syrup and sourdough to apparel, jewelry and candles, customers can find a little bit of everything. The shop even has some flair from Italy.

Troy Provisions wants to create a place for people to lunch, shop and create.

In addition, it offers a to-go lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“It’s sort of a ghost kitchen model where we are utilizing the full commercial kitchen for the Mayflower, but during lunch hours,” Nielsen said.

The shop is also teaming up with its makers to host workshops in its space. Upcoming workshops include a Sip & Learn with Sister Scents at 6 p.m. April 24 and a Sip & Learn with Sharon Wittler at 6 p.m. May 1. Tickets are available online.

“I feel like people in a post-Covid environment are looking for things to do,” Nielsen said. “They want to get out, they want to be with community again.”

“I would say the best parts are like the couple of busy nights we’ve had when you’re just walking around and the place is kind of buzzing and people are just having a blast, and you really get a glimpse into what this place will be,” Martin said.

MORE DETAILS

The Mayflower is open 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit mayflowertroy.com or the venue’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@mayflower.troyohio).

Troy Provisions is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, visit troyprovisions.com or the shop’s Facebook page.