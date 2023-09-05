Massive 430-home subdivision proposed for east side of Xenia

A developer has proposed a large new subdivision for the east side of Xenia that would bring more than 400 new homes to the city.

The proposed Highland Greene subdivision would include 433 units on 187 acres north of U.S. 42 and west of Stevenson Road. Of those, about 260 would be single-family homes, both detached and patio-style, and about 170 would be townhomes with two-car garages.

Plans also include a community clubhouse with recreational amenities, and over 100 acres of public and private open space, according to city documents. Of those 100 acres, 72 are labeled as “future city park” in developer Highland Real Estate’s planning documents, and will act as a “low-maintenance nature preserve,” City Planner Brian Forschner told the Dayton Daily News.

Sizes for each home start at 1,600 square feet for the single-family homes, 1,400 square feet for patio homes, and 1,800 for townhomes, Forschner said.

A paved bike trail will parallel Stevenson Road and U.S. Route 42, and a private trail will be built from Stevenson Road to the community clubhouse.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024.

The development is “uniquely large” for the city of Xenia in terms of acreage and units, Forschner said, and brings more development and investment to Xenia’s east side. There are already large residential developments sprouting west of the city, north of the U.S. 35 and Trebein Road intersection in Xenia Twp.

Plans for Highland Greene will “diversify Xenia’s housing stock with high-quality new single-family home construction, as well as low-maintenance options (patio homes and townhomes) that are currently in short supply,” Forschner said.

The subdivision also fills an ongoing demand for housing in Xenia, which existed even before the announcement of the huge Honda-LG EV battery plant being built in Fayette County, less than a half-hour drive away.

The $3.5 billion plant, along with ongoing growth at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, diminishing amounts of developable land west of Xenia, and a general statewide shortage of housing supply, have significantly increased the demand for housing in Xenia, Forschner said.

The Honda/LG battery plant would supply electric car batteries to Honda plants across North America, creating 2,200 jobs, but also creating housing, educational, and recreational needs for as many workers.

A public hearing and vote on the Highland Greene subdivision will be held on Sept. 14, according to city council documents.