X

Mason brewery partners with Kings Island to make blue ice cream beer

Sonder Brewery's Blue Ice Cream Ale
Sonder Brewery's Blue Ice Cream Ale

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

A Mason brewery announced that it has created an ale based on Kings Island’s blue ice cream.

ExploreKings Island ends outdoor mask requirement in most cases, but indoor rule remains

Sonder Brewing said that the Blue Ice Cream Ale will go on sale at eight locations inside the park starting on Saturday, then in draft and packages in its taproom on Monday.

This is the second collaboration the brewery has done with the park, the brewery said in a release – it previously made the Giga Coaster Lager celebrating the park’s new Orion roller coaster last summer.

ExploreWATCH: Bob Ross plush dolls test out Kings Island’s Orion giga coaster

The blue ice cream drink was originally supposed to be introduced last year as well but was pushed back a year due to complications from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.