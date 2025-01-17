Area manufacturers need skilled workers. ‘If people go away, the future goes away.’

“If people go away, then the future goes away,” Graves said.

The Dayton Region Manufacturing Association, which includes Springfield employees, does an annual survey of companies and their needs going into the new year.

Besides the the need for skilled workers, the annual DRMA survey also notes business costs, regulations, succession planning and other concerns remain on manufacturers’ minds.

In 2023, area manufacturers had a total $11.6 billion annual payroll in a 14-county West Central Ohio region around Dayton, with 2,487 companies employing a collective 130,861 people, 15.3% of the region’s workforce.

From 2020 to 2024, there were 1,763 average monthly job openings in the field of manufacturing across the region.

Average annual earnings in the field, including management positions, exceeded $86,000, the DRMA said. Total payroll in manufacturing amounted to 15.6% of the region’s total annual payroll.

Gross regional product was put at $21.7 billion, with nearly $7 billion invested in 2022 and 2023, thanks to the expansion of 61 facilities, the construction of 13 new facilities and the creation of 10,054 jobs in the field, according to the data.

Filling the gaps

Graves, a member of the DRMA’s government relations committee, has 18 employees at her Kettering company. But she always has her eye on “gaps” where new employees may be needed.

Said Graves, “For us, getting skilled workers is probably the most challenging, just because we have both production, which needs workers to be really skilled in electronic assembly, and also engineering.”

“The pool of talent available is very small,” she said. “It’s just a challenge, if you lose someone, to replace them.”

For Prime Controls, it is possible to train people willing to work and learn. But in some fields, like engineering, software and hardware design, companies need people with degrees, established skills and experience.

“We’re strengthening our bench in engineering, because our director of engineering is within five to 10 years of retiring,” Graves said.

Her business makes inspection equipment for the metal forming industry, mostly for manufacturers and metal stampers who make cans or work in the automotive and other sectors.

The manufacturing industry faced a setback after losing roughly 1.4 million jobs during the pandemic, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently found. Since then, the industry on a national level has made what the chamber called “significant strides” toward recovery.

The chamber found that while durable goods manufacturing has seen a stronger recovery compared to nondurable goods manufacturing, as of January 2024, “a gap persists, with 622,000 total manufacturing job openings yet to be filled.”

Other issues identified in DRMA’s survey:

International trade and global competition. Specific concerns include the effect of trade agreements, tariffs, fair/free trade policy, and international currency manipulations, a DRMA statement said. “Members want a level playing field in international trade with as little volatility as possible.”

Corporate tax rate and tax code. DRMA said its members support the idea that lower corporate tax rates encourage growth. Therefore, “members support reforms to the tax code to make it simpler and less burdensome.”