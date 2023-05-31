Man accused of scamming Memorial Day tornado victims to go to prison after probation revoked

In November, he was sentenced to up to five years of community control sanctions and ordered to pay $300 a month toward restitution for the victims, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Greene made a payment in November but reportedly didn’t make a payment in December. In January, the prosecutor’s office filed a motion to revoke his probation and send him to prison.

Greene’s attorney, David R. Morse, said he thought the decision to impose prison time was harsh.

Morse said he thought Greene could have continued on probation so the victims could have been paid back sooner.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Greene deserved the five-year sentence.

“This defendant swindled tornado‐ravaged elderly and disabled victims by taking their money and then failed to do the work,” he said. “Now he has failed to even make the $300 monthly restitution payments he agreed to as part of the court’s original sentence.”