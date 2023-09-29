Loud noise warning: Fireworks to go off at Wright-Patterson tonight

If you live near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, you may hear some loud pops tonight.

Local residents should expect loud noises from fireworks in the vicinity of Area B’s west side at the conclusion of a base event Friday, Sept. 29, the base says on its web site.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. and are scheduled to last about 20 minutes.

The fireworks are being held in conjunction with a base-wide event called “Planes, Tunes and BBQ”. (This is not a public event; it’s open only to those with base access.)

Since this is not a traditional time of the year to see or hear fireworks, the base is alerting the public so they are not alarmed when they go off.