LOOK UP: Green comet visible Thursday, this month

The green comet, known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first sighted in March last year when it was discovered to be inside the orbit of Jupiter, according to NASA. Astronomers at the Zwicky Transient Facility in Mt. Palomar, California, used a wide-field survey camera to capture the enigma.

It’s described as comet with a “brighter greenish coma, short broad dust tail and long faint ion tail stretching across a 2.5 degree wide field-of-view,” NASA’s website said.