Longtime, die-hard Bengals fan? We want to hear from you

Cincinnati Bengals: Five things to know about AFC North champs

By Eric Schwartzberg
29 minutes ago

Are you a passionate, longtime Cincinnati Bengals fan who is beyond thrilled that the team is headed to its first playoff appearance in six years this Saturday and, potentially, its first playoff win since 1990?

We want to hear from you.

Please fill out our form below and let us know some basic information, including your name, contact information and when you started rooting for the Bengals and where you’ll be watching the much-anticipated playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati’s 15th playoff game ever.

ExploreBengals to host Raiders in playoff opener

