Area Walmart sells winning $138M Powerball ticket

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
One lucky winner has $138 million reasons to have a booming Fourth of July.

The Walmart Supercenter at 7680 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights sold the winning Powerball auto-pick ticket matching all five numbers plus the Powerball for the Wednesday night drawing, the Ohio Lottery announced Thursday.

The winning numbers were 2-26-33-55-57 and the red Powerball number was 22. The Powerplay was 2X.

The winner will have the option to take the $138 million jackpot in an annuity or the cash option prize of $65.8 million after taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, lottery officials say.

The last winning Powerball jackpot sold in Ohio was on April 19, 2023. The winning ticket worth $252.6 million was sold at GetGo in Macedonia, the lottery said.

The Powerball jackpot now resets to $20 million for the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. Saturday.

