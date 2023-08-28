Local smallmouth bass tournament results announced: Longest landed was 20.5 inches

Results of the two-month Great Miami Riverway Smallmouth Bass Fishing Challenge have been announced.

Brad Whitaker landed the longest smallmouth bass with conventional tackle. The bass was 20.5 inches. In the fly-fishing category, Jake Minesinger landed the longest smallmouth bass at 19.5 inches in the tournament began on June 17 and ended Aug. 16, according to the Great Miami Riverway.

An awards event for tournament winners is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28, 5:30-7:30 pm at Brixx Ice Company in Dayton. Prizes include gift cards, rods and reels, and fishing gear.

The challenge is a catch-and-release virtual tournament hosted by the Great Miami Riverway.

“The tournament attracted 47 anglers competing in both the conventional and fly-fishing categories, logging a total of 676 bass during the challenge,” Dan Foley, Great Miami Riverway director said in a release. “We are happy to see this tournament grow, and every year we continue to see the number of trophy size fish caught in the Great Miami River.”

Of the fish logged this year, 44 qualified as “trophy size” for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Fish Ohio recognition program, which recognizes a noteworthy smallmouth bass as measuring 18 inches or more.

When anglers submit their catches for approval to tournament judges, they note the nearest Great Miami Riverway city to where that specific fish was logged. More bass were caught on the Great Miami River in or near the City of Hamilton, City of Dayton, City of Troy, and the City of Tipp City.

The Great Miami Riverway is a program of the Miami Conservancy District.