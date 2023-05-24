X

Local Reps among Statehouse group proposing new school bathroom bill

Credit: Avery Kreemer

Local News
By Avery Kreemer
6 minutes ago

A group of Ohio Republicans including some local lawmakers introduced a “bathroom bill” Tuesday, attempting to legislate which bathrooms students are allowed to use in schools and universities.

The legislation adds Ohio to a growing list of states that have, or are considering, legislation that would ban transgender people from using bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity and instead require them to use the bathroom that corresponds to their biological sex.

Introduced as House Bill 183, the proposed law would ban “biological females” from using student restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, or shower rooms that have been designated by schools as a boys’ bathroom, and vice versa.

Local lawmakers listed as cosponsors of the bill include Republican Reps. Bill Dean of Xenia, Jennifer Gross of West Chester, Thomas Hall of Madison Twp., and Bernie Willis of Springfield.

Relatedly, House lawmakers are still considering House Bill 68, a piece of legislation that would prevent transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming healthcare.

About the Author

Avery Kreemer is the enterprise and investigative reporter for the Journal-News and an Ohio University graduate. Avery covers various topics throughout Butler County and works alongside our teams at Dayton Daily News and Springfield News Sun to widely cover the Miami Valley. You can send tips, questions or comments to his linked email.

