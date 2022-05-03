Local reaction: Ohio abortion rights hinge on Supreme Court decision

Ohio abortion rights are on the line, according to a leaked draft opinion showing a U.S. Supreme Court majority could strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion across the country.
Politico released the leaked draft opinion by the court’s conservative majority, though final opinions on cases sometimes shift and no decision has been officially announced.
The news drew swift reaction from Ohioans, politicians, and both anti-abortion and abortion-rights organizations.
President of Ohio Right to Life Michael Gonidakis said in a statement that the group is cautiously optimistic that the Supreme Court “will rule correctly and overturn the most reckless decision in our Nation’s history.”
“It is hard to articulate, though, just how momentous this could be,” Gonidakis said.
Abortion is still legal in Ohio right now, but Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio noted in a statement that Ohio is at risk of “going dark” and banning all forms of legal abortion should Roe be overturned and the state legislature moves forward with one of two trigger bans that have been introduced.
“To say this ruling is devastating is an understatement,” stated Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio VP of government affairs and public advocacy.
“Do not wait. Get involved. Together, we will get through this, and we will fight back stronger than before.”
