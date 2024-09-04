Guide to 2024 haunted attractions in the region

DAYTON SCREAM PARK 🦇🕸🕷

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 4040 Wrightway Road in Dayton

Opening Date: Sept. 6

Details: Dayton Scream Park is opening with a new structure this season, in addition to new scenes, props, monsters and an updated haunted compound. The haunted attraction is open on Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 26.

Tickets are sold from 8 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $25 with VIP options available. The park offers a concession stand and free parking.

For more information about Dayton Scream Park, visit daytonscreampark.com or the compound’s Facebook page.

LAND OF ILLUSION HAUNTED SCREAM PARK 🦇🕸🕷

Location: 8762 Thomas Road in Middletown

Opening Date: Sept. 6

Details: Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park is opening for its 28th season with a new attraction called, “Toxic Hillbillies.” Other attractions at the park include Temple of Terror Haunted House, Killer Klowns Haunted Maze, Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate, Phobia and the Middletown Haunted Trail.

Each weekend there will be a theme ranging from Day of the Dead to Zombie Apocalypse and Killer Klown Invasion. There will be live entertainment, a full stocked bar with specialty themed drinks and food from local favorites, Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken and Cassano’s Pizza.

Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park is open 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $21.21, which includes admission to one attraction. General admission to all attractions is $48.42. Fast passes are available.

For more information about The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park, visit landofillusion.com or the park’s Facebook page.

BRIMSTONE HAUNT 🦇🕸🕷

Credit: JRDEE2 Credit: JRDEE2

Location: 525 Brimstone Road in Wilmington

Opening Date: Sept. 13

Details: Brimstone Haunt is back with three main attractions and four midway experiences.

Guests this season can experience a Haunted Hayride, The Bog and Psychosis, as well as Zombie Assault, Deadshot Paintball, Cranium Crusher and Axe Throwing.

The haunt is open Friday and Saturday nights through October with gates opening at 7 p.m. Closing times vary by day. Tickets for the “ultimate experience” are $49.99 online, which includes unlimited access to all three main attractions and all midway experiences. Other ticket options are available.

For more information about Brimstone Haunt, visit www.brimstonehaunt.com or the attraction’s Facebook page.

FACE YOUR FEARS: HOTEL OF TERROR 🦇🕸🕷

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Location: 1291 Cold Springs Road in Springfield

Opening Date: Sept. 13

Details: Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror is back for its 13th season with a new area and new scenes.

The haunted attraction is located in a four-story farmhouse that truly looks like a hotel from the 1850s. The house has been abandoned since 1940.

Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror is open 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2. General admission is $20 with touch passes and fast passes available.

For more information about Face Your Fears: Hotel of Terror, visit www.faceyourfearshaunt.com or the haunted hotel’s Facebook page. To purchase tickets, visit app.hauntpay.com.

TERROR MAZE 🦇🕸🕷

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Location: 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road in Springfield

Opening Date: Sept. 13

Details: Terror Maze, a family-owned haunt, is back for guests to walk the trails and find what mysteries lie waiting in the woods.

The haunted attraction is open 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 26. Tickets are $20. A food truck will be on site.

For more information about Terror Maze, visit www.terrormaze.com or the haunted attraction’s Facebook page.

HELL’S DUNGEON 🦇🕸🕷

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Location: 3866 Linden Ave. in Dayton

Opening Date: Sept. 14

Details: Hell’s Dungeon, an all-indoor haunted attraction, is back next weekend!

The haunted attraction, located on the backside of Eastown Shopping Center, is open 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 2. Admission is $26.

Organizers are planning to have a marketplace on the property throughout the season with vendors and food trucks. For more information about Hell’s Dungeon, visit experiencethedungeon.com or the attraction’s Facebook page.

HALLOWEEN HAUNT AT KINGS ISLAND 🦇🕸🕷

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive in Kings Mills

Opening Date: Sept. 20

Details: Halloween Haunt is returning to Kings Island on select nights through Nov. 2 with mazes, scare zones, live entertainment and hundreds of creatures hiding in every corner of the park.

Fall admission starts at $44.99 online. The park will operate 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on opening weekend.

The park has launched a new, family friendly Halloween event called, “Tricks and Treats” featuring trick-or-treating experiences across Planet Snoopy, Halloween crafts and more.

For more information, visit visitkingsisland.com or the attraction’s Facebook page.

NIGHTMARE MANOR 🦇🕸🕷

Credit: Facebook Photo Credit: Facebook Photo

Location: 1601 S. University Blvd. Suite A in Middletown

Opening Date: Sept. 20

Details: Nightmare Manor is back with five new scenes and a cast that’s ready to haunt your dreams.

The haunted attraction is open 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. General admission is $20. Customer Appreciation Day is Sept. 27 with a buy one ticket, get a second ticket 50% off deal.

For more information about Nightmare Manor, visit www.nightmaremanorhaunt.com or the haunted attraction’s Facebook page.

RIVERSIDE JAYCEES HAUNTED CASTLE OF CARNAGE & TRAIL 🦇🕸🕷

Location: 1213 Old Harshman Road in Riverside

Opening Date: Expected to open Sept. 20

Details: Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage & Trail is opening for its 39th season. This all-volunteer attraction is the longest running haunt in the Miami Valley.

The haunted attraction is open 8 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 8 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 27. Guests must be in line by 9:45 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $17.

For more information about Riverside Jaycees Haunted Castle of Carnage, visit riverside-jaycees.com or the haunted attraction’s Facebook page.

If you would like your haunted attraction to be added, send details to Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com.