Local activists react to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

“This is outrageous. It’s been part of our legal system for 50 years and the fact that this has been orchestrated over the years to put justices on the court who would overturn a legal right, taking away something from half the population, is just outrageous,” said Joy Schwab, founder of the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance. “Everyone who cares about women’s rights and human rights has got to immediately mobilize and pledge and work to get people in Congress who will codify this into the law in the land.”

“We can’t go back 50 years when women were dying of illegal abortion or being forced to have children that they cant take care of,” she said.