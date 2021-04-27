Latest CDC mask guidelines could result in update to Ohio’s mandate

They should still wear a mask while attending a crowded outdoor event, such as a live performance, parade or sports event.

A person is considered fully-vaccinated two weeks after their second dose two-dose vaccine or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

People fully vaccinated against #COVID19 can participate in some indoor events safely, without much risk. Outdoor visits and activities are safer than indoor activities. https://t.co/s5kXwg65fB pic.twitter.com/ZVDpCaQAIO — CDC (@CDCgov) April 27, 2021

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the CDC’s update is “pretty much consistent” with Ohio’s current mandate.

DeWine added the state will look at the guidance and update the state’s mandate if needed to align with the CDC.

The governor said early last month that once the state reports less than 50 COVID cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks the mask mandate will be lifted. On Thursday, Ohio reported 185.8 cases per 100,000.

On Tuesday DeWine said he still thinks that number is “doable” but that the state has looked at possibility of tying the mask mandate to vaccination rates.

“I do believe that as we get more people vaccinated, you’re going to see those numbers go down,” he said. “...Part of that is complicated by the fact that no one knows exactly what herd immunity will constitute nor are we sure how many people are still carrying immunity even if they are not getting vaccinated.”