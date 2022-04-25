springfield-news-sun logo
WATCH: Dayton’s Larry Connor, Axiom-1 crew splash down

Pilot Larry Connor (left) and Commanader Mike Lopez-Alegria during training for Axiom Space's Ax-1 mission. Photo courtesy of Axiom Space and SpaceX.

Updated 7 hours ago

Dayton businessman Larry Connor and and the Axiom-1 crew returned from the International Space Station this afternoon.

Splash down happened about 1:06 p.m. off the coast of Florida, according to NASA.

WATCH: The livestream for the return to Earth can be found here:

ExploreRELATED: Axiom-1 return: Dayton businessman, crew leave space station on trip back to Earth

Hatch closure from the space station completed at 7:26 p.m. on Sunday, with undocking finishing at 9:10 p.m., according to a tweet from the International Space Station.

The undocking from Sunday can be watched here:

ExplorePHOTOS: Larry Connor through the years

The first private civilian crew has faced three delays due to weather in their return for home. Axiom was initially scheduled to begin the journey back to earth last Tuesday.

The return trip takes approximately 16 hours.

ExploreArchdeacon: Connor working hard in space, says he has ‘responsibility to get it right’

Axiom-1 partnered with Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic where they had experiments focusing on heart function and aging disorders. Connor previously said the crew had been working 14-hour days.

“Ax-1 Commander Michael López-Alegría, Pilot Larry Connor, and Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe and Mark Pathy will complete 17 days in space at the conclusion of their mission. SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, the Ax-1 spacecraft, will return to Earth with more than 200 pounds of science and supplies, including NASA experiments and hardware,” according to a post from NASA’s blog.

